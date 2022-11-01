Fyrirtækjaskrá
Draup
Draup Laun

Launasvið Draup eru frá $2,289 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri enda til $21,689 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Draup. Síðast uppfært: 8/18/2025

$160K

Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Median $9.6K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $21.7K
Endurskoðandi
$2.3K

Viðskiptagreinir
$14.1K
Viðskiptaþróun
$3.8K
Gagnagreinir
$3.8K
Mannauðsmál
$3.1K
Markaðsmál
$3.8K
Áhættufjárfestir
$8.1K

Greinandi

Algengar spurningar

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Draup je Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $21,689. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Draup je $3,798.

Völdu störf

