Dell Technologies Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri Laun

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri kjör in United States hjá Dell Technologies eru á bilinu $191K á year fyrir M8 til $275K á year fyrir E1. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $360K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Dell Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 12/6/2025
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
M7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
M8
$191K
$166K
$10.9K
$14.6K
M9
$236K
$187K
$22K
$26.9K
M10
$339K
$229K
$59.3K
$49.8K
Fyrirtæki
Starfsþrep
Starfsreynsla í árum
Heildarlaun
33.3%
ÁR 1
33.3%
ÁR 2
33.3%
ÁR 3
Hjá Dell Technologies eru RSUs háð 3 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
33.3% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (33.30% árlega)
33.3% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)
33.3% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (33.30% árlega)
