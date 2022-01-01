Fyrirtækjaskrá
Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro Laun

Launasvið Ingram Micro eru frá $10,091 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $264,924 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Ingram Micro. Síðast uppfært: 8/12/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $10.1K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $168K

UX hönnuður

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $83.9K

Viðskiptagreinir
$186K
Fjármálagreinir
$127K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$146K
Markaðsmál
$101K
Vörustjóri
$83.6K
Verkefnastjóri
$119K
Sala
$72.5K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$20.7K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$81K
Lausnarhönnuður
$265K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$176K
UX rannsakandi
$77.4K
Áhættufjárfestir
$66.7K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Ingram Micro er Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $264,924. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Ingram Micro er $92,702.

