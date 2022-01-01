Fyrirtækjaskrá
ConocoPhillips
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

ConocoPhillips Laun

Laun hjá ConocoPhillips eru á bilinu $80,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $402,000 fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá ConocoPhillips. Síðast uppfært: 10/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $109K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $80K
Endurskoðandi
$109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$88.8K
Viðskiptaþróun
$402K
Efnaverkfræðingur
$121K
Gagnafræðingur
$287K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$174K
Jarðfræðiverkfræðingur
$275K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$279K
Vörustjóri
$127K
Tækniforritstjóri
$212K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá ConocoPhillips er Viðskiptaþróun at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $402,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá ConocoPhillips er $150,499.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá ConocoPhillips

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • General Motors
  • DISH Network
  • Ameren
  • Aaron's
  • Southern
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði