Chicago Trading Laun

Laun hjá Chicago Trading eru á bilinu $90,450 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri kantinum til $270,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Chicago Trading. Síðast uppfært: 11/18/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $270K

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $233K
Fjármálafræðingur
$231K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$221K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$90.5K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Chicago Trading er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $270,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Chicago Trading er $231,150.

