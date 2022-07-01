Fyrirtækjaskrá
Capital Rx
Capital Rx Laun

Launasvið Capital Rx eru frá $122,640 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri enda til $150,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Capital Rx. Síðast uppfært: 8/13/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $150K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
$131K
Vöruhönnuður
$123K

Vörustjóri
$136K
Sala
$146K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Capital Rx is Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capital Rx is $135,675.

Önnur úrræði