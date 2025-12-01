Affirm Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri Laun

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri kjör in United States hjá Affirm eru á bilinu $315K á year fyrir Manager til $704K á year fyrir Director. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $790K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Affirm. Síðast uppfært: 12/1/2025
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
Manager
$315K
$228K
$86.7K
$0
Senior Manager
$625K
$274K
$351K
$0
Director
$704K
$329K
$365K
$10K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Fyrirtæki
Starfsþrep
Starfsreynsla í árum
Heildarlaun
50%
ÁR 1
50%
ÁR 2
Hjá Affirm eru RSUs háð 2 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
50% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (12.50% ársfjórðungslega)
50% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (12.50% ársfjórðungslega)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
ÁR 1
25%
ÁR 2
25%
ÁR 3
25%
ÁR 4
Hjá Affirm eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (25.00% árlega)
25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
ÁR 1
25%
ÁR 2
25%
ÁR 3
25%
ÁR 4
Hjá Affirm eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:
25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
