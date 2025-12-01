Fyrirtækjaskrá
Affirm
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Laun
  • Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri

  • Öll Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri laun

Affirm Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri Laun

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri kjör in United States hjá Affirm eru á bilinu $315K á year fyrir Manager til $704K á year fyrir Director. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $790K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Affirm. Síðast uppfært: 12/1/2025

Meðaltal Laun eftir Þrep
Bæta við launumBera saman þrep
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
Manager
$315K
$228K
$86.7K
$0
Senior Manager
$625K
$274K
$351K
$0
Director
$704K
$329K
$365K
$10K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Skoða 1 Fleiri þrep
Bæta við launumBera saman þrep
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Bæta viðBæta við launBæta við launum

Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Flytja út gögnSkoða laus störf

Ávinnslutímaáætlun

50%

ÁR 1

50%

ÁR 2

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Affirm eru RSUs háð 2 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 50% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (12.50% ársfjórðungslega)

  • 50% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (12.50% ársfjórðungslega)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ÁR 1

25%

ÁR 2

25%

ÁR 3

25%

ÁR 4

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Affirm eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (25.00% árlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ÁR 1

25%

ÁR 2

25%

ÁR 3

25%

ÁR 4

Tegund hlutabréfa
RSU

Hjá Affirm eru RSUs háð 4 ára ávinnslutímaáætlun:

  • 25% ávinst á 1st-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 2nd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 3rd-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

  • 25% ávinst á 4th-ÁR (2.08% mánaðarlega)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri hjá Affirm in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $880,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Affirm fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri hlutverkið in United States er $565,000.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Affirm

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Upstart
  • Virtu Financial
  • Bread Financial
  • SoFi
  • LendingClub
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/affirm/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.