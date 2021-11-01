Fyrirtækjaskrá
Accolade
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Accolade Laun

Laun hjá Accolade eru á bilinu $26,330 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuverrekstur í neðri kantinum til $422,875 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Accolade. Síðast uppfært: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $136K
Vörustjóri
Median $282K
Viðskiptarekstur
$32.1K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Þjónustuver
$56.2K
Þjónustuverrekstur
$26.3K
Gagnafræðingur
$150K
Gagnafræðingur
$163K
Mannauður
$215K
Vöruhönnuður
$67.3K
Netöryggisfræðingur
$60.3K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$423K
Tækniforritstjóri
$176K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Accolade er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $422,875. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Accolade er $143,124.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Accolade

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Fitbit
  • Clover Health
  • Peloton
  • Aetna
  • GoHealth
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði