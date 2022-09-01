VelocityEHS Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Rentang gaji VelocityEHS berkisar dari $109,545 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Insinyur Penjualan di ujung bawah hingga $175,875 untuk Arsitek Solusi di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari VelocityEHS. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/24/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $112K
Insinyur Penjualan
$110K
Arsitek Solusi
$176K

FAQ

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá VelocityEHS er Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $175,875. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá VelocityEHS er $112,396.

