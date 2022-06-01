Direktori Perusahaan
R1 RCM Gaji

Gaji R1 RCM berkisar dari $18,258 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Operasi Bisnis di tingkat rendah hingga $265,665 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan R1 RCM. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/29/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $154K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Manajer Operasi Bisnis
$18.3K
Analis Bisnis
$99.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ilmuwan Data
$131K
Analis Keuangan
$179K
Desainer Produk
$134K
Manajer Produk
$35.3K
Manajer Proyek
$135K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$266K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di R1 RCM adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $265,665. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di R1 RCM adalah $134,325.

