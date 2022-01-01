Centene Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Gaji Centene berkisar dari $42,785 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Asisten Administratif di tingkat rendah hingga $193,463 untuk Manajer Sains Data di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Centene. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/9/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur Site Reliability

Analis Bisnis
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
Aktuaris
Median $110K

Analis Data
Median $135K
Ilmuwan Data
Median $102K
Manajer Proyek
Median $81K
Manajer Program Teknis
Median $130K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $92K
Desainer Produk
Median $140K
Manajer Produk
Median $120K
Akuntan
$78.4K
Asisten Administratif
$42.8K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$97.3K
Manajer Sains Data
$193K
Analis Keuangan
$66.3K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$158K
Pemasaran
$191K
Manajer Program
$147K
Perekrut
$151K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$118K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $180K
Arsitek Solusi
$145K

Data Architect

Peneliti UX
$98K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Centene adalah Manajer Sains Data at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $193,463. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Centene adalah $119,203.

