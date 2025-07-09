New Jersey Institute of Technology Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Gaji New Jersey Institute of Technology berkisar dari $31,044 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Asisten Administratif di tingkat rendah hingga $135,320 untuk Manajer Program di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan New Jersey Institute of Technology. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/16/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $83.2K
Asisten Administratif
$31K
Analis Data
$42.4K

Manajer Program
$135K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di New Jersey Institute of Technology adalah Manajer Program at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $135,320. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di New Jersey Institute of Technology adalah $62,816.

