Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Gaji

Gaji Health Catalyst berkisar dari $63,680 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Program Teknis di tingkat rendah hingga $182,000 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Health Catalyst. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $128K
Manajer Produk
Median $143K
Ilmuwan Data
Median $126K

Analis Bisnis
$83.6K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$82.3K
Pemasaran
$108K
Manajer Proyek
Median $120K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $182K
Manajer Program Teknis
$63.7K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Health Catalyst adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $182,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Health Catalyst adalah $120,000.

Sumber Lainnya