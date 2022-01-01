Direktori Perusahaan
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Gaji

Gaji Bentley Systems berkisar dari $8,861 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penulis Teknis di tingkat rendah hingga $112,435 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Bentley Systems. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/26/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $88.7K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Penjualan
Median $100K
Layanan Pelanggan
$49K

Ilmuwan Data
$90.5K
Konsultan Manajemen
$50.6K
Pemasaran
$78.6K
Insinyur Mesin
$25.5K
Desainer Produk
$64.3K
Manajer Produk
$99.2K
Manajer Proyek
$108K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$99.5K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$112K
Penulis Teknis
$8.9K
FAQ

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Bentley Systems là Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $112,435. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Bentley Systems là $88,740.

