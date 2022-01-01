Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Sick Time 10 days

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 0% discount on purchase price of stock

Health Insurance On average, the Company pays approximately 70-90% of the cost of health care plans we offer

Dental Insurance Delta Dental

Vision Insurance VSP

401k 50% match on the first 4% of base salary After 1 year of service, immediately vested at 100%.

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 if you also cover one or more family members.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Life Insurance 2x base pay

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x base pay

Unique Perk Disney Retirement Savings Plan - The Company will contribute a percentage of your annual eligible pay—between 3% and 9%.

Unique Perk Identity Protection - Identity theft protection services are available through InfoArmor.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 15 days

Adoption Assistance $6,000 for eligible expenses for each adoption or surrogate birth of a child.

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $700 per credit/unit and 100% of the costs of any books for courses directly related to your role, as well as up to $100 for course-related material.

Employee Discount 35% off

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $25,000 matched

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer