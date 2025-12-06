Kompensasi Manajer Program Teknis in United States di Dell Technologies berkisar dari $138K per year untuk L5 hingga $198K per year untuk L9. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $165K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Dell Technologies. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/6/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
TPM I
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
TPM II
$196K
$171K
$9K
$16.4K
Senior TPM
$177K
$152K
$8.4K
$16.7K
Principal TPM
$152K
$141K
$1.9K
$9K
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.3%
THN 3
Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
