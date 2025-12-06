Direktori Perusahaan
Dell Technologies
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Operasi Bisnis

  • Semua Gaji Operasi Bisnis

Dell Technologies Operasi Bisnis Gaji

Kompensasi Operasi Bisnis in United States di Dell Technologies berkisar dari $112K per year untuk L7 hingga $240K per year untuk L10. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $159K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Dell Technologies. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/6/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$108K
$0
$4K
L8
$141K
$131K
$0
$9.6K
Lihat 3 Level Lainnya
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Jadwal Vesting

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Dell Technologies, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)



Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Operasi Bisnis penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Operasi Bisnis di Dell Technologies in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $239,500. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Dell Technologies untuk posisi Operasi Bisnis in United States adalah $149,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Dell Technologies

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/biz-ops.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.