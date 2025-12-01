Direktori Perusahaan
Affirm
Affirm Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States di Affirm berkisar dari $226K per year untuk L4 hingga $533K per year untuk L8. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $277K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Affirm. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L4
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$226K
$136K
$86.1K
$4.1K
L5
Software Engineer 2
$246K
$180K
$64K
$2.3K
L6
Senior Software Engineer
$349K
$207K
$142K
$0
L7
Staff Software Engineer
$448K
$236K
$212K
$0
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Gaji Magang

Jadwal Vesting

50%

THN 1

50%

THN 2

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 2 tahun:

  • 50% vesting pada 1st-THN (12.50% triwulanan)

  • 50% vesting pada 2nd-THN (12.50% triwulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Jabatan yang Disertakan

Insinyur Machine Learning

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Affirm in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $532,500. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Affirm untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States adalah $270,000.

Sumber Lainnya

