Kompensasi Manajer Proyek in United States di Affirm total $206K per year untuk L7. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Affirm. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Total

$217K - $263K
United States
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
$200K$217K$263K$280K
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$206K
$173K
$33K
$0
Lihat 2 Level Lainnya
Jadwal Vesting

50%

THN 1

50%

THN 2

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 2 tahun:

  • 50% vesting pada 1st-THN (12.50% triwulanan)

  • 50% vesting pada 2nd-THN (12.50% triwulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Proyek di Affirm in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $279,560. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Affirm untuk posisi Manajer Proyek in United States adalah $200,030.

