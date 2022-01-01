Cégjegyzék
Vanguard
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Vanguard Fizetések

A Vanguard fizetése $50,250 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfél-sikeresség pozícióhoz az alsó végén $348,250-ig egy Üzleti műveletek pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Vanguard. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
TI05 $104K
TS01 $125K
TS02 $146K
TS03 $183K
TS04 $243K

Gépi Tanulás Mérnök

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Adatmérnök

Adattudós
TS02 $132K
TS03 $173K
Termékmenedzser
Median $142K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Terméktervező
Median $120K

UX Tervező

Adatelemző
TS02 $133K
TS03 $153K
Projektmenedzser
Median $128K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $195K
Könyvelő
Median $103K

Műszaki Könyvelő

UX kutató
Median $128K
Pénzügyi elemző
Median $85K
Informatikus (IT)
Median $115K
Marketing
Median $189K
Megoldástervező
Median $200K

Adatarchitekt

Cloud Security Architect

Műszaki programvezető
Median $200K
Üzleti műveletek
$348K
Üzleti elemző
$144K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$137K
Ügyfél-sikeresség
$50.3K
Emberi erőforrások
$74.2K
Jogi
$101K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$249K
Marketing műveletek
$131K
Programvezető
$216K
Értékesítés
$55.7K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Vanguard cégnél: Üzleti műveletek at the Common Range Average level évi $348,250 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Vanguard cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $134,989.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Vanguard cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Fisher Investments
  • Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Bankers Healthcare Group
  • Prime Trust
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források