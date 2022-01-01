Cégjegyzék
UBS Fizetések

A UBS fizetése $22,039 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $230,974-ig egy Programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a UBS. Utoljára frissítve: 9/4/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Employee $112K
Authorized Officer $124K
Associate Director $162K
Director $207K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Adatmérnök

Webhely Megbízhatósági Mérnök

Kvantitatív Fejlesztő

Adattudós
Employee $117K
Authorized Officer $120K
Associate Director $154K

Kvantitatív Kutató

Befektetési bankár
Analyst $136K
Associate Director $210K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Pénzügyi elemző
Median $110K
Üzleti elemző
Median $110K
Termékmenedzser
Median $138K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $175K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
Median $64.2K
Vezetési tanácsadó
Median $82.5K
Projektmenedzser
Median $150K
Megoldástervező
Median $206K

Adatarchitekt

Cloud Security Architect

Informatikus (IT)
Median $106K
Műszaki programvezető
Median $173K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
Median $108K
Könyvelő
$44.6K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$80.4K
Üzleti műveletek
$109K
Üzletfejlesztés
$76.3K
Vezérkari főnök
$159K
Adatelemző
$162K
Adattudományi vezető
$22K
Emberi erőforrások
$164K
Jogi
$159K
Terméktervező
$143K
Terméktervezési vezető
$28.3K
Programvezető
$231K
Toborzó
$148K
Értékesítés
$159K
Teljes juttatási csomag
$157K
UX kutató
$137K
GYIK

Mediánová ročná celková odmena v UBS je $137,369.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v UBS je $137,369.

