ShipBob Fizetések

A ShipBob fizetése $24,430 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $215,321-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a ShipBob. Utoljára frissítve: 11/30/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $171K
Üzleti elemző
$142K
Adattudós
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Terméktervező
$149K
Termékmenedzser
Median $115K
Projektmenedzser
$59.2K
Értékesítés
$214K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$193K
Megoldástervező
$215K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a ShipBob cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $215,321 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ShipBob cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $149,250.

Egyéb források

