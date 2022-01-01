Cégjegyzék
NEXT Trucking
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

NEXT Trucking Fizetések

A NEXT Trucking fizetése $100,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $180,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a NEXT Trucking. Utoljára frissítve: 9/9/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Termékmenedzser
Median $180K
Üzleti elemző
$101K
Terméktervező
$162K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Szoftvermérnök
$164K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u NEXT Trucking je Termékmenedzser sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $180,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u NEXT Trucking je $162,938.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a NEXT Trucking cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Postmates
  • Transfix
  • Collective Health
  • Deliverr
  • FLEXE
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források