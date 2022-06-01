Cégjegyzék
Parker Hannifin
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Parker Hannifin Fizetések

A Parker Hannifin fizetése $58,808 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $236,175-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Parker Hannifin. Utoljára frissítve: 9/13/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $98.3K
Gépészmérnök
Median $84K
Repülőgépmérnök
$112K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Adatelemző
$79.6K
Adattudós
$236K
Hardvermérnök
$138K
Emberi erőforrások
$134K
Informatikus (IT)
$80.4K
Anyagmérnök
$115K
Terméktervező
$152K
Termékmenedzser
$147K
Programvezető
$118K
Projektmenedzser
$77.4K
Értékesítés
$58.8K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Parker Hannifin cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $236,175 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Parker Hannifin cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $113,676.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Parker Hannifin cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Emerson
  • The Timken Company
  • DuPont
  • Flowserve
  • Leidos
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források