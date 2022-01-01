Cégjegyzék
Emerson Fizetések

A Emerson fizetése $3,633 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrás pozícióhoz az alsó végén $180,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Emerson. Utoljára frissítve: 11/17/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $105K

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $130K
Hardvermérnök
Median $95K

Gépészmérnök
Median $107K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $180K
Értékesítés
Median $83K
Könyvelő
$58.3K
Üzleti elemző
$5.1K
Üzletfejlesztés
$112K
Irányítástechnikai mérnök
$113K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$17.9K
Adattudományi vezető
$47.9K
Adattudós
$8.3K
Villamosmérnök
$132K
Pénzügyi elemző
$34.6K
Emberi erőforrás
$3.6K
Informatikus (IT)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Programmenedzser
$171K
Projektmenedzser
$113K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$30.9K
Megoldástervező
$104K
Technikai programmenedzser
$160K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Emerson cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $180,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Emerson cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $104,475.

Egyéb források