Cégjegyzék
Mirantis
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Mirantis Fizetések

A Mirantis fizetése $72,360 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $213,180-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Mirantis. Utoljára frissítve: 9/16/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $82.3K

Hálózati Mérnök

Emberi erőforrások
$149K
Informatikus (IT)
$81.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Termékmenedzser
$128K
Programvezető
$129K
Értékesítés
$174K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$129K
Megoldástervező
$213K
Műszaki programvezető
$72.4K
Műszaki író
$98.5K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Mirantis cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $213,180 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Mirantis cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $128,186.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Mirantis cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Buildium
  • Rescale
  • Built Technologies
  • Mastercard
  • Proofpoint
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források