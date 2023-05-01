Cégjegyzék
Lean Staffing Solutions
    • Rólunk

    Lean Staffing Solutions provides staffing services for various industries in the US and Canada, with a focus on logistics and transportation. They offer bilingual, trained, and reliable employees with top-of-the-line technology for total control. Customers can save up to $10,000 per year with all perks and benefits included in one low monthly fee per employee. There is minimal turnover and no lengthy recruitment process, with an onsite management team overseeing employees at all times. The company offers unlimited growth potential.

    leangroup.com
    Weboldal
    2008
    Alapítás éve
    3,001
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1B-$10B
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Egyéb források