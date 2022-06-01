Cégjegyzék
GXO
GXO Fizetések

A GXO fizetése $10,322 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $419,588-ig egy Üzleti műveletek pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a GXO. Utoljára frissítve: 11/25/2025

Üzleti műveletek
$420K
Üzleti elemző
$60.7K
Üzletfejlesztés
$94.9K

Adatelemző
$10.3K
Adattudós
$68.6K
Pénzügyi elemző
$126K
Informatikus (IT)
$44.6K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$90.5K
Gépészmérnök
$94.5K
Termékmenedzser
$119K
Programmenedzser
$126K
Szoftvermérnök
$99.5K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$139K
Technikai programmenedzser
$119K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a GXO cégnél: Üzleti műveletek at the Common Range Average level évi $419,588 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A GXO cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $97,180.

