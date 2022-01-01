Glassdoor Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Glassdoor fizetése $11,551 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $342,705-ig egy Marketing műveletek pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Glassdoor. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Associate Software Engineer $151K
Software Engineer $176K
Senior Software Engineer $224K
Lead Software Engineer $260K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $192K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Manager $333K
Senior Manager $311K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Adattudós
Median $190K
Terméktervező
Median $153K
UX kutató
Median $254K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$205K
Ügyfél-sikeresség
$122K
Adatelemző
$129K
Adattudományi vezető
$250K
Marketing műveletek
$343K
Programvezető
$279K
Projektmenedzser
$110K
Értékesítés
$11.6K
Műszaki programvezető
$139K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Glassdoor is Marketing műveletek at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $342,705. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glassdoor is $192,000.

