Cégjegyzék
General Dynamics Information Technology
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

General Dynamics Information Technology Fizetések

A General Dynamics Information Technology fizetése $75,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Kiberbiztonsági elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $164,175-ig egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a General Dynamics Information Technology. Utoljára frissítve: 9/13/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $112K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Hálózati Mérnök

Rendszermérnök

Informatikus (IT)
Median $155K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
Median $75K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Adattudós
Median $143K
Megoldástervező
Median $133K
Üzleti elemző
Median $91K
Adatelemző
Median $100K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $146K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$152K
Termékmenedzser
$91.5K
Projektmenedzser
$117K
Toborzó
$98.9K
Műszaki programvezető
$164K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a General Dynamics Information Technology cégnél: Műszaki programvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $164,175 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A General Dynamics Information Technology cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $117,300.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a General Dynamics Information Technology cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Avanade
  • Genesys
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • REI Systems
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források