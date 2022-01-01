Cégjegyzék
Ultimate Software
Ultimate Software Fizetések

A Ultimate Software fizetése $70,745 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $189,945-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Ultimate Software. Utoljára frissítve: 9/21/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $110K
Üzleti elemző
$99.5K
Adattudós
$190K

Informatikus (IT)
$70.7K
Terméktervező
$76.9K
Termékmenedzser
$184K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Ultimate Software cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $189,945 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Ultimate Software cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $104,875.

