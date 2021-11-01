Cégjegyzék
Fresenius Fizetések

A Fresenius fizetése $75,170 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $213,925-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Fresenius. Utoljára frissítve: 10/18/2025

Gépészmérnök
$89.6K
Termékmenedzser
$156K
Projektmenedzser
$214K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Szoftvermérnök
$75.2K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Fresenius cégnél: Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $213,925 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Fresenius cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $122,663.

Egyéb források