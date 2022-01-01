Cégjegyzék
UPMC Fizetések

A UPMC fizetése $75,375 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $175,000-ig egy Biztosításmatematikus pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a UPMC. Utoljára frissítve: 11/16/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $93K
Biztosításmatematikus
Median $175K
Könyvelő
$78.4K

Üzleti elemző
Median $80K
Informatikus (IT)
$89.6K
Terméktervező
$121K
Terméktervezési vezető
$134K
Termékmenedzser
$112K
Projektmenedzser
$75.4K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$85.4K
Technikai programmenedzser
$102K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a UPMC cégnél: Biztosításmatematikus évi $175,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A UPMC cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $93,000.

