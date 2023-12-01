Cégjegyzék
Fastenal
Fastenal Fizetések

A Fastenal fizetése $18,199 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $120,600-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Fastenal. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $20.7K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Könyvelő
$33.1K
Üzleti elemző
$60.3K

Üzletfejlesztés
$52.3K
Adatelemző
$64.3K
Adattudós
$19K
Informatikus (IT)
$18.2K
Értékesítés
$121K
Műszaki programvezető
$25.8K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Fastenal is Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fastenal is $33,114.

