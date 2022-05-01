Cégjegyzék
Edelman Financial Engines
Edelman Financial Engines Fizetések

A Edelman Financial Engines fizetése $113,430 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $169,150-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Edelman Financial Engines. Utoljára frissítve: 9/6/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $159K
Adatelemző
$113K
Adattudós
$169K

Termékmenedzser
$114K
GYIK

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Edelman Financial Engines és Adattudós at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $169,150. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Edelman Financial Engines és $136,484.

