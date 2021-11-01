Cégjegyzék
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Fizetések

A Chipper Cash fizetése $31,840 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Programmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $175,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Chipper Cash. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $175K
Adattudós
$144K
Pénzügyi elemző
$82.6K

Programmenedzser
$31.8K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Chipper Cash cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $175,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Chipper Cash cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $113,430.

