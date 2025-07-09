Cégjegyzék
Danieli
Danieli Fizetések

A Danieli fizetése $7,874 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $58,935-ig egy Villamosmérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Danieli. Utoljára frissítve: 9/8/2025

$160K

Villamosmérnök
$58.9K
Gépészmérnök
$10.2K
Szoftvermérnök
$7.9K

The highest paying role reported at Danieli is Villamosmérnök at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $58,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Danieli is $10,200.

