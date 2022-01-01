Cégjegyzék
ConocoPhillips
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

ConocoPhillips Fizetések

A ConocoPhillips fizetése $80,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $402,000-ig egy Üzletfejlesztés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a ConocoPhillips. Utoljára frissítve: 10/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $109K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $80K
Könyvelő
$109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
Üzleti elemző
$88.8K
Üzletfejlesztés
$402K
Vegyészmérnök
$121K
Adattudós
$287K
Pénzügyi elemző
$174K
Geológiai mérnök
$275K
Gépészmérnök
$279K
Termékmenedzser
$127K
Műszaki programvezető
$212K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a ConocoPhillips cégnél: Üzletfejlesztés at the Common Range Average level évi $402,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ConocoPhillips cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $150,499.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a ConocoPhillips cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • General Motors
  • DISH Network
  • Ameren
  • Aaron's
  • Southern
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források