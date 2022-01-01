Cégkönyvtár
ClearBank
ClearBank Fizetések

ClearBank fizetési tartománya $152,429 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztési vezető alsó végén $160,219 Termékvezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól ClearBank. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $157K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
Median $152K
Marketing
$153K

Termékvezető
$160K
A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a ClearBank-nél a Termékvezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $160,219 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ClearBank-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $154,783.

