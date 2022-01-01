Cégjegyzék
AlphaSights
AlphaSights Fizetések

A AlphaSights fizetése $74,625 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $240,790-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a AlphaSights. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $150K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Terméktervező
Median $130K
Értékesítés
Median $135K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Toborzó
Median $80.5K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$81.6K
Adattudós
$164K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$119K
Marketing
$74.6K
Projektmenedzser
$127K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$241K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$83.6K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at AlphaSights is Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $240,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSights is $127,400.

