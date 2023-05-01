Cégkönyvtár
ClassWallet
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a ClassWallet-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    ClassWallet is a digital wallet and automated accounts payable platform for education, used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students. It saves time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on decentralized purchases. The platform includes an integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula. ClassWallet is headquartered in Miami and has been ranked number 779 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2022.

    classwallet.com
    Weboldal
    2014
    Alapítás éve
    126
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1M-$10M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Ellenőrzött fizetések a beérkező levelek között

    Feliratkozás a ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapja a kompenzáció részleteinek bontását. Tudjon meg többet

    Ez az oldal védett a reCAPTCHA által, és a Google Adatvédelmi irányelvei és a Szolgáltatási feltételei érvényesek.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a ClassWallet-nél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Dropbox
    • SoFi
    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • Stripe
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források