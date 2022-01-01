Cégkönyvtár
CFGI
CFGI Fizetések

CFGI fizetési tartománya $84,575 teljes kompenzációban évente Pénzügyi elemző alsó végén $131,340 Menedzsment tanácsadó felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól CFGI. Utoljára frissítve: 8/17/2025

$160K

Könyvelő
$114K
Pénzügyi elemző
$84.6K
Menedzsment tanácsadó
$131K

GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a CFGI-nél a Menedzsment tanácsadó at the Common Range Average level, évi $131,340 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A CFGI-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $114,240.

