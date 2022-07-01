Cégjegyzék
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Fizetések

A BlueVoyant fizetése $81,258 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Kiberbiztonsági elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $286,560-ig egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BlueVoyant. Utoljára frissítve: 11/18/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $127K

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Informatikus (IT)
$287K
Termékmenedzser
$153K

Értékesítés
$84.6K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$81.3K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a BlueVoyant cégnél: Informatikus (IT) at the Common Range Average level évi $286,560 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A BlueVoyant cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $127,000.

