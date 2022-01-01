BlueCat Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A BlueCat fizetése $74,625 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $254,720-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BlueCat. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

Terméktervező
$74.6K
Termékmenedzser
$129K
Értékesítés
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Szoftvermérnök
$255K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a BlueCat cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $254,720 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A BlueCat cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $130,417.

Egyéb források