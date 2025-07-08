Cégjegyzék
BlueDot
BlueDot Fizetések

A BlueDot fizetése $64,974 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Pénzügyi elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $112,110-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BlueDot. Utoljára frissítve: 8/31/2025

$160K

Adattudós
$79.1K
Pénzügyi elemző
$65K
Terméktervező
$88.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Termékmenedzser
$112K
Szoftvermérnök
$109K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a BlueDot cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $112,110 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A BlueDot cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $88,271.

