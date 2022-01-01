Cégkönyvtár
Blue Origin Fizetések

Blue Origin fizetési tartománya $90,000 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzleti elemző alsó végén $249,312 Termékvezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Blue Origin. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Gépészmérnök
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

Minőségügyi mérnök

Gyártásmérnök

Hőmérnök

CAE mérnök

Szoftverfejlesztő
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Rendszermérnök

Hardvermérnök
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

Beágyazott hardver mérnök

Repülőgépmérnök
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
Technikai projektmenedzser
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

Technikai projektmenedzser

Termékvezető
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
Anyagmérnök
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
Villamosmérnök
Median $200K
Üzleti elemző
Median $90K
Projektmenedzser
Median $146K
Üzleti működés
$102K
Vegyészmérnök
$91.5K
Irányítástechnikai mérnök
$171K
Vállalati fejlesztés
$246K
Adatelemző
$164K
Adattudományi vezető
$244K
Pénzügyi elemző
$154K
Emberi erőforrások
$136K
Informatikus
$198K
Termékdizájner
$218K
Programmenedzser
$225K
Toborzó
$99.3K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$150K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$212K
