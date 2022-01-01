Cégjegyzék
BD Fizetések

A BD fizetése $12,361 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Alapító pozícióhoz az alsó végén $230,840-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a BD. Utoljára frissítve: 9/4/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $125K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Gépészmérnök
Median $95K

Minőségbiztosítási Mérnök

Orvosbiológiai mérnök
Median $107K

Üzleti elemző
Median $90K
Adatelemző
Median $97.5K
Adattudós
Median $145K
Műszaki programvezető
Median $205K
Projektmenedzser
Median $110K
Értékesítés
Median $195K
Marketing
Median $212K
Termékmenedzser
Median $126K
Könyvelő
$121K
Üzleti műveletek
$80.6K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$25K
Villamosmérnök
$93.3K
Pénzügyi elemző
$197K
Alapító
$12.4K
Geológiai mérnök
$94.9K
Emberi erőforrások
$186K
Informatikus (IT)
Median $200K
Terméktervező
$122K
Programvezető
$124K
Toborzó
$68.3K
Szabályozási ügyek
$90.8K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$209K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$231K
Megoldástervező
$128K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a BD cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $230,840 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A BD cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $122,400.

Egyéb források