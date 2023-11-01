Cégjegyzék
Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Barcelona Supercomputing Center Fizetések

A Barcelona Supercomputing Center fizetése $30,726 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $85,341-ig egy Technikai programmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Utoljára frissítve: 11/17/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $35.2K

Kutató tudós

AI kutató

Hardvermérnök
Median $35.1K
Adattudós
Median $30.7K

Technikai programmenedzser
$85.3K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Barcelona Supercomputing Center cégnél: Technikai programmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $85,341 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Barcelona Supercomputing Center cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $35,117.

