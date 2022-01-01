Cégkönyvtár
Arrowstreet Capital
Arrowstreet Capital Fizetések

Arrowstreet Capital fizetési tartománya $128,520 teljes kompenzációban évente Projektmenedzser alsó végén $381,900 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Arrowstreet Capital. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $200K

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Adattudós
$314K
Projektmenedzser
$129K

Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$382K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Arrowstreet Capital-nél a Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $381,900 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Arrowstreet Capital-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $256,780.

