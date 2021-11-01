Cégjegyzék
Accolade
Accolade Fizetések

A Accolade fizetése $26,330 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálati műveletek pozícióhoz az alsó végén $422,875-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Accolade. Utoljára frissítve: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $136K
Termékmenedzser
Median $282K
Üzleti műveletek
$32.1K

Ügyfélszolgálat
$56.2K
Ügyfélszolgálati műveletek
$26.3K
Adatelemző
$150K
Adattudós
$163K
Emberi erőforrás
$215K
Terméktervező
$67.3K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$60.3K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$423K
Technikai programmenedzser
$176K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Accolade cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $422,875 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Accolade cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $143,124.

